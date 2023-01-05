PITTSFORD, N.Y (WROC) — The convenience of staying at or renting out your home as an Airbnb in Pittsford may soon become more difficult as the Town Board discusses new regulations to be drawn up regarding the business practices.

This is due to a growing number of concerns from residents who live around homes already used as Airbnb’s.

The Pittsford Town Board has not officially drawn up any legislation or listed specific policies they want to enact but is currently in a preliminary discussion phase to learn what necessary rules are needed as Airbnb’s footprint grows in the town without disrupting tourism.

Pittsford Supervisor Bill Smith has seen the Town become a popular tourist destination in Monroe County. And does not want any proposals to make it difficult for people to visit for big events.

“The one thing that we are not going to be doing is preventing people from renting their houses out for one to two weeks during something like the PGA tournament,” Supervisor Smith said. “Or some of the major tournaments that come to Pittsford.”

According to Airbnb’s website, Pittsford has 16 properties available to be rented out. Right now, there are no municipal laws regulating how the owners can do business, but Supervisor Smith and the Board are receiving complaints of disturbances at some properties.

“People are concerned about excess parking on the streets, noise from parties, of business usage of houses in residential neighborhoods for business purposes,” Supervisor Smith continued.

Since 2015, Len Parker of Pittsford has rented out his properties around the country through Airbnb. He argues these problems can happen anywhere and new rules shouldn’t punish everyone for a few bad apples.

“If somebody’s parked in the street and you’re not supposed to be parked in the street, there are already pre-existing regulations regarding that,” Parker told us. “So, respond according to what we already have established regarding the rules of the road. Same thing about disturbing the peace.”

In all his years of renting his properties, Parker says Airbnb and owners have their own tools to make sure customers act responsibly and their history.

“I only rent to people who have been registered with Airbnb and has a history and they’ve been reviewed,” Parker explained. “If somebody doesn’t have a history, I call Airbnb or Virbo and get as much information as I can.”

There are other municipalities in the state like New York City which don’t allow most Airbnb’s to be rented for less than 30 days and the property owner must be on-site during the stay. But Supervisor Smith doesn’t see those policies being necessary for Pittsford.