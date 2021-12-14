Toronto-based Delta-X Global Corp. to establish US headquarters in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that Delta-X Global Corp., a Toronto-based encryption and identification firm, will establish its U.S. headquarters in Rochester.

According to the governor, the business will create more than 100 new jobs and invest $25 million to renovate Lake Avenue Building at Eastman Business Park. Officials say the company will also refurbish a vacant building near the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport for its manufacturing operations.

“Delta-X Global’s move to New York State will be a game changer for the Finger Lakes economy,” Gov. Hochul said. “Through the redevelopment of this facility, this forward-thinking company will create good jobs and help us rebuild this region after hardship brought on by the pandemic. The employment opportunities this headquarters will bring are invaluable and I look forward to working with them as we create a better, stronger New York.”

The AIM Photonics TAP facility currently occupies two floors of the Lake Avenue facility and will remain at the site, according to the governor’s office. With the expansion to Rochester, officials say Delta-X Global Corp. will develop a supply chain network for the collaboration, development, testing, and manufacturing of silicon photonic devices and components.

State officials said Tuesday: “Delta-X Global Corp. is an innovative, performance-driven company that designs, engineers and manufactures high-performance, fully automated solutions for industrial and digital automation, printing, security and encryption platforms. The high technology company services customers in the healthcare, ID, telecommunications, payments, E-Commerce and FMCG industries among others across the globe.”

The company expects to be fully operational in Rochester by the first quarter of 2026.

CEO of Delta-X Global, Derek Dlugosh-Ostap said in a statement Tuesday:

“The market demand for Advanced Manufacturing and Digital Transformation Solutions continues to outpace all expectations, as global brands and governments increasingly look for solutions in digital technologies to improve security, operational efficiencies and supply chain. Delta-X provides solutions that help private and public sector customers to establish a more robust supply chain for Mission Critical products, technologies and services. Our unique business is well-positioned to address those needs, and the launch of Delta-X Imagine Hub here in Rochester, New York will be a great first step in bringing expanded Digital Transformation capability to our US customers. Rochester is known for fostering talent through nation’s premier research universities with graduates and faculty members addressing technological problems of high complexity. Additionally, companies like Kodak, Wegman’s and Xerox have developed a culture of commitment to innovation. When it came to establishing location for our US headquarters, proximity to talent and supply chain played a significant role. We look forward to building a successful business, creating opportunities while leveraging resources of this great city and the Finger Lakes Region.”

According to the governor’s office, the company will leverage the existing facilities infrastructure of 260,000 square-feet of cleanroom and fab space and allow startup and smaller manufacturers to re-shore their semiconductor manufacturing or consider a foundry-based business model.

Empire State Development will provide up to $3.5 million through the Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program in exchange for the job creation commitments. Monroe County, the city of Rochester and Greater Rochester Enterprise are also assisting the company with this forward-thinking project, state officials said Tuesday.

