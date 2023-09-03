ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — During the month of September, Tops Friendly Markets will offer “Double Give Back Days” to accompany their “Tops in Education” program.

The program gives 5% of purchases of Tops brand products, such as TopCare, Tippy Toes, Simply Done, and more, to area K-12 schools of the customer’s choice.

Customers are able to register online and choose three schools that have registered to receive rewards. Then, when customers shop, 5% of purchases of the select brands will be contributed to the schools linked to their Tops BonusPlus Card rewards account.

For the month of September, the percentage given to schools will be doubled to 10%.

According to Tops officials, the program has donated $1.7 million to over 1,000 participating schools since it started in 2012.

Tops does note that purchases of random weight items are excluded.

To find out which schools are participating, and how to register your card, click here.