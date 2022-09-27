ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester nonprofit the Southeast Area Coalition opened “the tool shed” six months ago, and celebrated its success Tuesday.

The space is on the lower level of 1255 University Avenue in Rochester.

The shed has nearly 700 tools available, from lawn equipment, to hand tools, to saws, and more. All of it is available to see on their website. The renter finds an item on the site, goes to the Tool Shed, and rents it out. Anyone from the Greater Rochester Area can rent a tool.

The system and service were inspired to help people save some money; since most people doing home repairs or other projects only need an expensive tool once.

“We have saved Rochesterians around $50,000-plus in what would have been in tool costs or rentals which is such a fast-growing number,” said Nick Wilbur with SEAC. “And we’ve saved them 2 tons of landfill waste, approximately.”

And six months later, the Tool Shed has been such a success that they will be rolling out DIY classes on building, fixing, and even financial literacy.

They also launched a new program Tuesday called “SEACing it Out.” For $25 a year, members will get discounts for local participating restaurants, bars, shops, services, and more. Currently, 11 businesses in Rochester are on the list.

If you want to donate a tool, volunteer, or sign up for the Tool Shed or SEACing it Out, you can do so here.