ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Tom James Company plans to purchase the Rochester Tailored Clothing factory — which used to produce Hickey Freeman’s clothing.

The acquisition was announced by Senator Chuck Schumer and Governor Hochul. They said the company will maintain all of the nearly 200 employees and will add up to 45 jobs over the next five years.

Schumer said that he appealed for the company to buy the factory after it was put on sale — calling for them to move forward with the plans.

“When I visited this Rochester facility a few years ago and walked the floor alongside the factory’s hardworking employees, many of whom have worked there for decades, I committed to making sure their future was secure for years to come,” Schumer said. “Tom James Co., fueled by its own Workers United union workforce, has become an industry leader and is tailor-made to sew success now for Rochester’s future. Today, I’m proud to say that a promise made is a promise kept.”

Todd Browne, the CEO of the Tom James Company, said he is excited to bring the legacy of Rochester Tailored Clothing to the company.

“Tom James remains firmly committed to preserving, and enhancing, the art of garment-making in the United States,” Browne said. “We know of no workforce more qualified to further this mission than the men and women of Rochester Tailored Clothing.”

This comes months after Hickey Freeman announced they will no longer be making their clothes at the Rochester factory. They decided to begin making their clothes in Mexico while opening a factory store on South Union Street.