BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York loves Tim Hortons. It’s a staple of breakfast, and now, it may be in your cereal bowl, too.

Post Foods Canada recently announced the arrival of Timbits cereal.

The company’s site revealed the two varieties of the doughnut-inspired cereal — “Birthday Cake” and “Chocolate Glazed.”

The cereals will soon be available to purchase across Canada, CBC reports, but it’s not clear if a U.S. launch is planned.