ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 A.P. Property Services Rochester Airshow, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) announced on Friday.

The event, which is the first since 2019, will return to the Rochester skies on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13.

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds are the official air demonstration of the United States Air Force and will be featured for the fifth time at the ROC airshows. They were previously featured in five different years throughout the shows 16-year run. The Thunderbirds are stationed at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

Each year the Department of Defense receives hundreds of requests to hold airshows. ROC was

selected by the Thunderbirds at the 2021 International Council of Airshows, where the

team released its two-year schedule.

“A.P. Property Services is honored to work hand-in-hand with Monroe County, and proud

to be the sponsor for the USAF Thunderbirds 2023 Airshow,” said Sean Fico, President of

A.P. Property Services.

In addition to the Thunderbirds, the ROC airshow will include aerobatic demonstrations, local food vendors, entertainment, and more.

The ROC airshow is teaming up with the National Warplane Museum Geneseo Airshow — which will be held at the National Warplane Museum in Geneseo on June 3 and 4 — to offer Holiday season tickets to both shows at a discounted rate. Children 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied with an adult general admission ticket.

This years’ Geneseo Airshow will feature the F-16 Falcon Viper Demo Team in addition to the normal compliment of World War II and Korean era warbirds.

For more ticket information about both airshows, click the link here.