ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three Starbucks locations in Western New York, including two in Rochester, voted to unionize Thursday.

The locations on Mount Hope Boulevard and Monroe Ave join the Starbucks Workers United. This comes after a Starbucks location in Buffalo announced its historic unionizing effort last December, becoming the first in the nation to do so.

News 8 spoke to employees in Rochester who shared their excitement with us.

“We won! Yeah I’m so excited. That was incredible I feel like we won by as much as we expected and I’m so excited for the future that we have with Starbucks,” said Michaela Wagstaff.

Workers tell us that while these results have them excited they hope more Starbucks locations in the area will join them.