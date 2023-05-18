ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thousands of job openings are waiting to be filled across New York this summer, particularly in the fast food industry. McDonald’s alone is looking to fill about 13,500 positions for this summer, which management says is their busiest time of the year. Besides employment, the company says crew members can take advantage of discounts on college tuition, and skills for other careers.

For over 20 years, Tim Potter has been a Franchise owner of multiple McDonald’s in Monroe County. Although he’s not noticing a severe shortage of staff at his locations, the summertime will bring more demand.

“Between the Monroe County locations we’re probably looking at another 50-60 people we can take on,” Potter said. “It’s extremely common to staff up before summer because we are a very seasonal business.”

Even working for one summer with McDonald’s can give employees opportunities to receive tuition assistance while getting an associate’s or bachelor’s degree. At the same time, developing skills to pursue other careers eventually.

“For high school kids or even college kids to learn business skills that will translate well into whatever field the employee is going to go into the future,” Potter continued. “Plus, college tuition assistance through Archway to Opportunity.”

“At the Chamber, we have a staffing business and placement business, we have a job portal. I think over 6,000 jobs are listed right now,” Bob Duffy added.

Other chains like Burger King also offer scholarship grants from $1,000-$50,000 for employees, and Wendy’s has expanded paid sick leave and supporting new mothers by reimbursing breast milk shipments to attract more staff. Rochester Chamber of Commerce leaders like Bob Duffy, explained they have multiple ways to partner with businesses to find applicants.

“We promote it, we recruit, publicize openings, we have a great communications department,” Duffy said. “We have a job portal, we have a full-service staffing business called talent edge, we recruit from entry level up to CEO.”

Since 2015, crew members and management at McDonald’s in New York have received more than $15.5 million in tuition assistance. To read more on employee benefits and offerings from these chains and how to apply, click here.