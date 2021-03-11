The Soccer Shack announces plans of permanent closure in May

Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta holds the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Watford at the Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Matthew Childs/Pool via AP)

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — After 25 years in business, The Soccer Shack announced it will be closing its doors for good on May 1.

According to a Facebook post, the store will be having a closing sale for its final days. The store posted the following message on its website.

“As a small family run business, we have loved working closely with the soccer community for the last 25 years. However, the current reality has forced us to consider the future. Therefore, we have had to make the difficult decision to close permanently. We want to thank each person who has supported us throughout the many years.”

Some notes from the store:

Gift certificates and store credit will be honored throughout the sale

All sales will be final

Masks worn correctly will be required

“Please be mindful of social distance, the number of people in your party. If we get to capacity at points in the store, you may have to wait outside. Just know the sale is lasting until we shut our doors on May 1.”