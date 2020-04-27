The Pizza Stop abandons plans to reopen Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said some businesses like salons or restaurants could be slated to reopen in phase two of the plan, but for a local pizza stop, that can’t come soon enough.

The owner of The Pizza Stop planned on reopening his dining room to customers on Monday, going against county and state orders.

But then he said the Town of Pittsford Code enforcement told him if he did, he would be “out of business entirely.”

Pizza Stop has locations in Greece, Pittsford and downtown Rochester.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that parts of upstate New York could reopen as soon as May 15 under a phased reopening plan. He cautioned that the Centers for Disease Control has said that coronavirus hospitalizations must decline for 14 days before reopening.

The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Sunday that 106 people in the county have died from the coronavirus and there are 1,277 people who tested positive for the virus.

According to the county, 108 people are in the hospital and 23 are in the intensive care unit.