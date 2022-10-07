ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — Experts have noticed that working remotely has become more of the norm in a post-pandemic world, Rochester could benefit from this trend by allowing people to work their dream jobs while never having to move away.

Some facilities are also offered to small business owners and those at start-up companies work side by side, despite being in different industries.

At first, a lot of people moved to these cowork facilities to escape crowded office settings during the pandemic. Still, in doing so they realized they can easily network with people sharing these facilities from other companies to grow their business and better productivity.

For years, Jeffrey Jackson has been doing most of his work as an account executive in sales at the Spot Cowork facility in Henrietta. On top of getting his own work done, being here has allowed him to partner with other members.

“Here there’s insurance reps, there’s different businesses so I’ve given them leads and business which is fruitful for them,” Jackson told us. “Really you’re networking without even trying which for a lot of businesses would be big.”

“Imagine to be able to come to your place of work and you already know you have a therapist there, you have a nationalist, a lawyer, an accountant,” Spot Cowork Community Manager Abe Gieger added. “Anything you might need, we’re all here working in one community.”

Despite the latest pandemic wave behind us, Spot Cowork Manager Abe Gieger doesn’t see trends of working remotely going down. Therefore, people are less likely to move away for new jobs.

“Why not live somewhere that’s affordable and livable like Rochester,” Gieger continued. “So, it’s bringing people into the community. I can tell you firsthand I have several members signed up that moved in from out of town because they’re coming back to Rochester.”

Research from the Rochester Chamber of Commerce shows during the pandemic, companies put more trust in employees to work remotely, which many benefited from in both scheduling and productivity. So, as time went on, they’ve permanently adapted their work in the digital age.

“The strategy that companies need to embrace today is throw out the handbook that they had for hiring practices,” Barb Egenhofer said. “And how can they get the talent that they need to run their businesses to execute their strategies? That means thinking about remote workers.”

Recently the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce launched a project called Greater Roc Remote which offers incentive packages paying remote workers who do their business in the area. Their first cohort is already full.

Workers have found monthly memberships at Coworks where they can access desk space seven days a week are much more affordable than signing a year-round lease for an entire facility.