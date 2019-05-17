Taco Bell plans to open taco-themed hotel, resort

Taco Bell fans are drooling about a new Taco Bell themed resort hotel in the works.

That’s right.

Taco Bell is opening a pop-up hotel in Palm Springs, California.

The hotel is a dream come true for Taco bell enthusiasts who fantasize about eating a Chalupa Supreme while sunbathing on a fire sauce floatie.

“Oh man, I love the food. Personally, for me, I like the beefy Frito burritos and then you add the jalapeños to it,” said Manuel Martinez Chavez, a Taco Bell fan. “For health reasons, we cut back on it but we still indulge.”

And if you want to really indulge, the Taco Oasis experience is for you.

From check-in to check-out, there will be Taco “Bell” Hops. Poolside Taco Bell inspired cocktails, and of course, Taco Bell room service with exclusive menu items.

“Taco Bell corporate could not confirm, but multiple local sources, including a board member of the Palm Springs Hospitality Association, says it will be here at the V hotel in Palm Springs,” said NBC Palms Springs reporter Lauren Day.

Joyce Kiehl with the Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau said officials are excited about the hotel.

“We’re thrilled. I mean they chose Palm Springs. The greater Palm Springs to be the location for their first pop up hotel. ‘The Bell.’ And we’re hoping people can find their taco-oasis in greater Palm Springs.”

The hotel will open in August. But reservations open in June.

For more information visit TacoBell.com.

