EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A fast food restaurant is coming to East Rochester. Taco Bell will be the latest addition to the Piano Works Plaza at 349 W. Commercial Street. Taco Bell has not yet returned comment on when construction is due to start, or when the opening is scheduled.

According to public meeting minutes from August of 2022, Taco Bell was approved to build a restaurant in a partition of the parking lot of Piano Works Plaza.

The plan was originally proposed in meetings in May, when Taco Bell made the following requests:

To subdivide a portion of the property, making a second parcel

Make agreements between Taco Bell and the plaza to not end a curb cut

17 spaces for parking, and a shared parking agreement

Addition of new lighting

Taco Bell also stated in the May meeting minutes that they plan on having a total of 25 employees, and will be open 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. through 2 a.m. Friday & Saturday.

Variance agreements on allotted green space, parking spots, and height and location of signs kept the motion from being until August. Then, motions were made and approved for a different sign size and location variance.