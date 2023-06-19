ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Strong National Museum of Play will be closed from June 19 to Friday, June 30 as they prepare for the grand opening of their expansion.

According to the museum’s website, the 90,000 square-foot expansion will house new exhibits and experiences, including World Video Game Hall of Fame, and a national hotel operated by Indus Hospitality Group.

Strong Museum will also see market-rent housing and a mix of retail businesses operated by Konar Properties, and a colorful parking garage with spaces for visitors.

The museum will re-open on June 30, and the public is invited to celebrate the re-opening at a 1 p.m. ribbon cutting.