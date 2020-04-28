Breaking News
112 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 1,342 confirmed cases, 102 hospitalizations
Starbucks sales fall as virus cripples global operations

Starbucks said Tuesday that its global sales plunged in the first three months of the year as coronavirus-related shutdowns crippled its global operations.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said 98% of its stores in China have reopened, but many are operating with reduced hours and seating. In the U.S., the company has temporarily closed half of its 8,000 company-owned stores, while 75% of stores in the United Kingdom, Japan and Canada are shuttered.

The company said sales at its established stores fell 10% in the January-March period. It expects conditions to worsen in its fiscal third quarter before moderating later this year. It said it is withdrawing most 2020 financial guidance as a result.

Starbucks’ revenue fell 5% to $6 billion in its fiscal second quarter. That beat analysts’ estimate of $5.9 billion, according to FactSet.

The company earned $328.4 million for the quarter, down 50.5% from the prior year. Adjusted earnings of 32 cents per share were shy of analysts’ estimate of 34 cents. Starbucks’ same-store sales decline — which compares sales at stores open at least a year — was also higher than analysts anticipated.

Starbucks shares fell 1% in after-hours trading.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

