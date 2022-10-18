ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Starbucks inside Eastview Mall in Victor officially voted to unionize Tuesday night.

The vote was 8-0 in favor of unionization.

The Eastview kiosk originally filed for a union election back in the beginning of September. Since that filing, employees say the store has faced intense union-busting attempts by the corporation.

“I think there’s some general resistance across all the stores,” said shift supervisor Kelwin Gleber. “We saw the firing of another organizer in Buffalo today as they continue their scorched-earth union-busting campaign across all these stores, but that’s not really going to stop us.”

Tuesday’s vote makes Eastview the third Starbucks in the Rochester area to unionize. The Starbucks locations on Mount Hope Boulevard and Monroe Avenue joined Starbucks Workers United in April.