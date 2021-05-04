Starbucks defends customer requests after barista’s viral tweet about complicated order

(NEXSTAR) – Is your Starbucks order driving the baristas mad?

Starbucks has responded to news of its baristas sharing photos of their customers’ complicated orders on Twitter, claiming that “most customizations are reasonable requests.”

It all began on Saturday after a barista called out a customer named “Edward,” who allegedly ordered a drink requiring more than a dozen ingredients, including banana, caramel, several syrups and extra whipped cream, among other components. The barista, who identified himself as Josie, joked in his tweet that such orders are “why I wanna quit my job.”

On todays episode of why i wanna quit my job. pic.twitter.com/vKAtRKNRwe — Josie (@ProjectJosiee) May 2, 2021

Josie’s post was “liked” over 300,000 times and retweeted by more than 30,000 users in the following days, but it also prompted his fellow baristas to share their own encounters with very particular customers.

“I raise you this,” another Twitter user wrote in response, sharing a photo of a Starbucks order with over 30 ingredients.

i raise you this pic.twitter.com/07mhU0IyED — bucky barnes stan account (@victoriasarberr) May 3, 2021

Others claimed they had been asked to make drinks with more syrup than coffee or even just a cup of water topped with whipped cream.

I made TWO OF THESE a few weeks back. This is just shots and syrup 🙃 pic.twitter.com/uJtbDM721m — The Ghost of Titty Past (@Lavaporeon) May 3, 2021

According to Starbucks, however, “most” of the customized orders placed by customers are well within reason.

“Customizing beverages at Starbucks and our baristas’ expertise in helping customers find and craft the right beverage has and always will be the heart of the Starbucks Experience,” a Starbucks spokesperson said in a statement shared to Nexstar. “There are many ways for customers to modify their favorite beverage at Starbucks and most customizations are reasonable requests from customers.”

That said, there are limitations to what Starbucks baristas can physically fit inside the cups. In those cases, Starbucks instructs employees to accommodate requests to the best of their abilities.