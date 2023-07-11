ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a statement today, coffee and food giant Starbucks told News 8 that they will be opening a new location on Park Avenue in Rochester.

The new place will be at 644 Park Avenue, which according to Loopnet, was a former laundromat. It’s in the complex as the Park Avenue Pub and the newly-opened Frog Pond on Park.

According to a spokesperson for Starbucks, the new location is scheduled to open in the fall of 2023, and is slated to employ 25 people.

The building has a sign for Alloco Real Estate in the windows. News 8 has requested comment from the company and has not heard back yet.