Special Touch Bakery brings National Pie day to Rochester

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC ) — National Pie day came to Rochester Sunday. Special Touch Bakery hosted a National Pie Day celebration at Iron Smoke Distillery.

The event was hosted from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and featured Special Touch Bakery`s Iron Smoke Bourbon Pecan Pie and Rattlesnake Rosie’s Apple Pie. Both pies, which feature Iron Smoke products, were created especially for this collaborative event.

“We are thrilled to hold our National Pie Day event at Iron Smoke for the second year in a row,” said president and CEO of Special Touch Bakery Donna Dedee. “Their ongoing support of our mission continues to make a huge impact on our organization and the lives of so many individuals right here in our community.”

Fresh-baked whole pies and slices will be available for purchase on-site. All pie sales proceed will go directly to Special Touch Bakery, a local not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing meaningful opportunities to people of all abilities.