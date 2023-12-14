ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Public Service Commission revoked the eligibility of eight distributed energy resource (DER) providers in New York State and two energy service companies (ESCO), including Source Power Company Services.

Source Power Company Services had a previous lawsuit filed against it by the Town of Brighton. The lawsuit claims Source Power abruptly stopped providing power to Brighton residents in June 2022. The Town of Brighton said Source Power’s “breach of contract” cost residents over $1 million dollars.

“Every distributed energy resource provider and energy service company in New York must comply with all applicable orders from this Commission to maintain eligibility to operate in New York,” said Commission Chair Rory M. Christian. “When the companies fail to comply, we will take swift action to revoke their ability to do business in New York State.”

Every DER provider and ESCO in New York must comply with the Uniform Business Practices to maintain authorization to operate in New York State. The DER companies lost eligibility because they did not submit annual compliance filings and the ESCOs lost eligibility because of inappropriate billing practices or failure to make timely compliance filings.



