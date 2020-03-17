1  of  71
Closings
Social Security Offices offer phone service only

Business

by: WROC Staff

Posted:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Beginning on Tuesday, all Social Security offices will be operating by phone service only.

In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, multiple businesses are closing their doors to the public. Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued all non-essential businesses, restaurants, bars and gyms to close. Many are encouraging social distancing and working from home.

MORE | Businesses, schools ordered to close as coronavirus cases in NY climb to 950

Social Security offices will be closed and will not allow in-person service, however they are still able to provide the critical services needed.

“We are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local governments, and other experts to monitor COVID-19 and will let you know as soon as we can resume in-person service,” the office said in a statement.

If you need help from Social Security:

  • First, please use our secure and convenient online services available at www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices. You can apply for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits online, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas), print a benefit verification letter, and much more – from anywhere and from any of your devices. We also have a wealth of information to answer most of your Social Security questions online, without having to speak with a Social Security representative in person or by phone. Please visit our online Frequently Asked Questions at www.socialsecurity.gov/ask.
  • If you cannot conduct your Social Security business online, please check our online field office locator for specific information about how to directly contact your local office. Your local office still will be able to provide critical services to help you apply for benefits, answer your questions, and provide other services over the phone.
  • If you already have an in-office appointment scheduled, we will call you to handle your appointment over the phone instead. If you have a hearing scheduled, we will call you to discuss alternatives for continuing with your hearing, including offering a telephonic hearing. Our call may come from a PRIVATE number and not from a U.S. Government phone. Please remember that our employees will not threaten you or ask for any form of payment.
  • If you cannot complete your Social Security business online, please call our National 800 Number at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). Our National 800 Number has many automated service options you can use without waiting to speak with a telephone representative. A list of automated telephone services is available online at www.socialsecurity.gov/agency/contact/phone.html.

