Social Security Offices offer phone service only

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Beginning on Tuesday, all Social Security offices will be operating by phone service only.

In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, multiple businesses are closing their doors to the public. Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued all non-essential businesses, restaurants, bars and gyms to close. Many are encouraging social distancing and working from home.

Social Security offices will be closed and will not allow in-person service, however they are still able to provide the critical services needed.

“We are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local governments, and other experts to monitor COVID-19 and will let you know as soon as we can resume in-person service,” the office said in a statement.

If you need help from Social Security: