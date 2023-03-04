ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to our lack of snow in the Greater Rochester Area so far, businesses that rely on this kind of weather are feeling the impact.

News 8 spoke to those in the snowplow and winter sports industry today at the top of the Greystone Tubing Lanes in Walworth with how people are enjoying what Friday night’s snowstorm left.

There was a lot of excitement at the top of the Greystone Tubing Lanes in Walworth Saturday, with families have been coming up and down the tubing lanes constantly.

Having the natural snow come through the past week has boosted some turnout, but whether it’s sledding or clearing the roads, this winter has not been what locals are used to.

When the MacBride family woke up to see snow still falling since last night, they knew they had to take advantage of the weather to come tubing for the first time this season.

“This is the first actual snow we’ve had, and I’m used to several feet of snow. So, we really haven’t had a winter honestly,” Rachel McBride told News 8 as she was tubing with her daughter.

This is the fourth winter Greystone has offered tubing as a winter activity. But this year management told News 8 they’ve relied much more on making the snow themselves to keep lanes open.

“We have definitely had to use manmade snow more often we make it ourselves here. We have four snow machines this winter and it’s definitely been tougher,” Greystone Director of Events Shelia Moonan said. “I feel like people just look outside and they see grass and they don’t think about coming tubing, so it’s definitely been a little slower this year.”

The lack of snow can be felt for those in the snowplow business like Girl Plower Lawn Care. Gina Dandrea, who represents the business, this winter hasn’t cost them clients, but they’ve been unable to send out their workers much this season to clear properties.

“There’s definitely been a decrease in revenue, it’s kind of made up for it when you have the contracts that are prepaid so that kind of helps but still this year alone just with our trucks sitting, we have over $12,000 in loans so the bills are still coming in,” Dandrea said.

Although places like Greystone Tubing have reduced their hours, their manmade snow is still dense enough and thick, so it lasts awhile. But this is their last full month in service, so the time is now to come out and give the slopes a try.