Shoppers camp overnight for MacKenzie-Childs’ annual barn sale

AURORA, N.Y. (WSYR) — It’s the moment people have been waiting for all year and some even waited outside in line for over 24 hours.

The MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale is underway in Aurora. The event brings tens of thousands of shoppers from around the country to Cayuga County over the course of the sale.

We caught up with two women, one from Florida, the other from Texas, who made the trip here specifically for the sale.

“Kate is a very good friend of mine and this has been her bucket list. So we met each other in Chicago and then we got to meet each other here. We will be here today, tomorrow, it’s fabulous. The people in line were great. We found out all the tricks, ins and outs. It was really cool,” the shopper said.

They plan to ship their purchases home instead of paying for extra baggage on the plane.

The sale runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and goes through Sunday.