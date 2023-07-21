ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sea Breeze bar and restaurant Shamrock Jack’s has reopened, the restaurant confirmed to News 8 Friday.

Last week, Shamrock Jack’s announced they were taking a “pause” from business.

In a Facebook post, the establishment says “it has been a hectic and stressful couple of weeks, but we got our paperwork straightened out and checked a few big items off of our to-do list. It’s back to business as usual and we are ready to go.”

The restaurant, in the midst of their 20th Anniversary Celebration, hopes customers will still come out to help celebrate.

“We’re especially thankful to our amazing staff, who pulled together and pitched in to help us get everything done so quickly,” the statement said. “You really are all like family to us.”