Several JCPenny stores reopen across New York State

NEW YORK STATE (WTEN) — Several JCPenny locations across the state reopened Wednesday after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The locations include the JCPenny at the Mall at Greece Ridge as well as the store inside the Marketplace Mall.

JCPenney is monitoring guidelines, and taking precautions to provide a safe environment in which to shop and work, such as:

Contact-free curbside pickup

Diligent cleaning of the store throughout the day and every night

Social distancing procedures in place, with reminders throughout the store

Contactless checkout

Masks provided to each associate

Plexiglass shields at open registers

Extended return policy and a longer time window to use customer rewards

Associate training on safety practices

Temporarily reduced store hours: Monday – Saturday from noon to 7 p.m, Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Designated shopping hours for at-risk customers at all reopened stores on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon

Stores now open in New York: