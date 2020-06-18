Several JCPenny stores reopen across New York State

NEW YORK STATE (WTEN) — Several JCPenny locations across the state reopened Wednesday after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The locations include the JCPenny at the Mall at Greece Ridge as well as the store inside the Marketplace Mall.
JCPenney is monitoring guidelines, and taking precautions to provide a safe environment in which to shop and work, such as:
- Contact-free curbside pickup
- Diligent cleaning of the store throughout the day and every night
- Social distancing procedures in place, with reminders throughout the store
- Contactless checkout
- Masks provided to each associate
- Plexiglass shields at open registers
- Extended return policy and a longer time window to use customer rewards
- Associate training on safety practices
- Temporarily reduced store hours: Monday – Saturday from noon to 7 p.m, Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Designated shopping hours for at-risk customers at all reopened stores on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon
Stores now open in New York:
- Aviation Mall – Queensbury
- Wilton Mall – Saratoga Springs
- Clifton Park Centre – Clifton Park
- Crossgates Mall – Albany
- Roosevelt Field Shopping Center – Garden City
- Greece Ridge Center – Greece
- McKinley Mall – Blasdell
- Eastview Mall – Victor
- Arnot Mall – Horseheads
- Boulevard Mall – Amherst
- Olean Center Mall – Olean
- Salmon Run Mall – Watertown
- Southside Mall – Oneonta
- Champlain Centre – Plattsburgh
- Marketplace Mall – Rochester
- St. Lawrence Centre – Massena
- Oakdale Mall – Johnson City
- Chautauqua Mall – Lakewood
- Cortlandvile Crossing – Cortland
- Crystal Run Mall – Middletown
- Walden Galleria – Cheektowaga
- Eastern Hills Mall – Williamsville
- South Shore Mall – Bayshore
- Poughkeepsie Galleria – Poughkeepsie
- Green Acres Mall – Valley Stream