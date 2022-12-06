ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Seneca Park Zoo will be closed from December 12 through December 16 for various construction projects.

The zoo says these projects are to improve both their operations and overall guest experience. These improvements include the installation of a new electric conduit, piping, and plumbing at the front of the zoo to support their Conservation Education Center, Welcome Plaza, and Tropics Complex.

When the zoo reopens, guests can expect to see new plaza areas featuring donor brick viewing areas outside of the Trailside Café, along with upgrades to the outdoor viewing area for the North American river otters, as well as the conversion of the current ECO Center to Creatures from the River’s Edge — which will include cosmetic upgrades, new signage and habitat enhancements, and a more contemporary look and feel.

The Seneca Park Zoo will reopen on Saturday, December 17 at 9:30 a.m. for members, and 10:00 a.m. for general admission. Ticket information can be found here.