CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WROC) — A popular apple tree orchard farm in the Seneca Castle area has closed its doors for good.

Seneca Orchards announced it will be permanently closing on Facebook Sunday.

The local destination was established 50 years ago by owner Charles “Bud” Smith, who went on to plant the orchard’s first series of apple trees in 1974 and made his first sale four years after that.

Seneca Orchards was known for its unique landscape of farmland and variety of pears.

Although the owners of the farm have yet to provide a reason behind the closing, the business’s website says “we made a difficult decision to permanently close, we will miss you all.”

