ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — British-based company Edwards Vacuum, which officials describe as a “world leader in vacuum and abatement equipment in the semiconductor industry,” will be opening a facility in Genesee County.

The company announced that the Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) will be the location of a manufacturing facility. Officials say that the 240,000-square-foot facility will create dry pump technology to control the semiconductor manufacturing processes.

“Against a backdrop of growing demand, clearly showing a greater need for investment in manufacturing capabilities that are located close to our customers, we continue to commit significant investment in our operational footprint,” said the President of Edwards’ Semiconductor business Kate Wilson. “This is critical to ensure we retain our position as the vacuum and abatement partner of choice to the global semiconductor industry.”

The new facility will also provide career opportunities and, according to officials, the company will provide training to the community. Officials said this will create 600 new jobs at STAMP.

“This major investment from Edwards Vacuum builds on our momentum to secure New York as a leader in semiconductor manufacturing,” Governor Hochul said. “On the heels of Micron’s $100 billion commitment to Central New York, as well as New York’s Green CHIPS legislation and the federal CHIPS and Science Act, we are better positioned than ever to make New York a global hub for advanced manufacturing and attract the jobs of the future.

The company is planning to apply for agreements with the Genesee County Economic Development Center to support its investment at STAMP.

This announcement comes after Micron Technology invested $250 million in the Green Chips Community Investor Fund.