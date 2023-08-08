ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A California-based semiconductor design company has established new design centers in New York, including one in Monroe County.

In a statement sent out by Governor Hochul, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) established one of these facilities at the Linden Oaks Office Park. Another facility is coming to Duchess County at Westgate Business Park in Fishkill.

“AMD employees in Monroe and Dutchess County are focused on research and design efforts to develop next-generation high-performance processors,” said Mark Papermaster, AMD’s Executive Vice President. “We are excited to expand our presence in the region, which is renowned for its top research universities and engineering talent, and to continue advancing leading-edge semiconductor innovation in the U.S.”

In addition, AMD will be provided up to $5M by Empire State Development in Excelsior Tax Credits. In exchange, the company will be creating 165 new jobs by 2025.

“By supporting AMD and other businesses committed to growing next-generation technologies, we are bolstering the economy, creating good-paying jobs, and fueling transformative opportunities throughout the state,” said Empire State Development CEO Hope Knight.

AMD is a semiconductor company that is involved in the development of processors used in cloud computing, healthcare, communications, gaming, and PCs. More information about the company can be found on its website.