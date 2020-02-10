Mr. Scott’s sandwiches are back at the Rochester Public Market after 6 weeks off

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many were saddened by the news late last year of Scott’s II closing at the Rochester Public Market, but those who mourned can now rejoice.

Mr Scott, of Scott’s II, was cooking at the Market for the first time this past weekend since closing in mid-December. Scott’s II served up breakfast, brunch, burgers, hot dogs, and more at its pop-up kiosk at the market since the early 90s.

A Facebook post by the official Public Market page says that when Mr. Scott was asked why he was back in business, he simply said “I missed my people and gained 10 pounds, so it’s time to get back to work.

According to the post, Mr. Scott will be serving up his casual food favorites on Thursdays and Saturdays at indoor shed #47.

According to Public Market officials, Mr. Scott will be working for another business called “R&R”as his partner Ms. Jeanie remains retired.

Officials say he’ll still be bringing back a lot of the Scott’s II menu, including the beloved breakfast sandwiches.