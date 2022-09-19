ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the Schualler family announced the famous restaurant founder, Tom Schaller Sr., has passed after 66 years in business.

The local eatery’s Facebook page shared a post early Monday morning announcing Tom’s passing. In honor of his passing, the restaurant will close Monday and reopen Tuesday.

Schaller is synonymous with garbage plate enthusiasts in Rochester. Tom founded the restaurant in 1956, but the values and tradition he instilled in the business carried over to the 20th century.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.