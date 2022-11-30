They will be focused on takeout versions of food that is served at Salena’s in Village Gate in Rochester. (Photo provided)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new location of Salena’s is now open in the Greater Rochester Area, as “Salena’s Taqueria” is now open in Greece in the Top’s plaza.

The plaza is at the corner of Maiden Lane and Mt. Read Boulevard. In a release today, owner Aaron Metras said that this is a six-table restaurant, and will be focused on takeout versions of food that is served at Salena’s in Village Gate in Rochester. They will also have vegan and gluten-free options.

The Metrases say that the food will be delivered by all major delivery platforms, and will have its own website, as well as a number to call to order: 585-270-5033.

It will be open Wednesday – Sunday from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. On Wednesdays, people who work in a public service profession receive 15% off their order.

The owners, Kelly and Aaron Metras had discussed this other location opening when Nox was closing in Village Gate in October. They said they can now focus on Salena’s.

“Salena’s is excited to become an active member of the Greece community,” the owners said in a statement. “(Salena’s Taqueria) it will donate a percentage of its revenue on the first Thursday of each month to a featured local charity. The first charity will be GCSD Community Schools and Center For Youth’s Holiday Assistance program.”