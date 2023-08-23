ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Tool Shed on University Avenue in Rochester, a program run by the Southeast Area Coalition, received a big boost Wednesday.

The tool rental program announced they will receive $150,000 in state funds.

For $25 a year, anyone in the Greater Rochester Area can rent one of their hundreds of tools.

The non-profit says $75,000 of it comes from Assemblymember Harry Bronson and will help their operating costs.

Since they opened a year and a half ago, they are now up to 400 members. SEAC says they have saved their members thousands, and kept tons of tool waste out of landfills.

Leaders say this money will help them pursue other efforts as well.

“I’ve created scholarships, four scholarships for youths at Center of Youth going into vocational programs,” SEAC employee Mike Evans said. “We assemble hygiene bags for homeless centers every year. We do clothing drives — that will allow me to do some extra of that as well. With this money as well, we’re going, once we get the mobile unit up and ready, we’ll be hiring a driver as well. So, we will have created two new jobs.”

Officials say that mobile tool shed will visit R-Centers across Rochester sometime in the future.