Rochester-made fit: President Biden’s inauguration suit crafted by Hickey Freeman

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. President Joe Biden reacts as he delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president Wednesday, he wore a Ralph Lauren suit made right here in Rochester.

According to a report from Women’s Wear Daily, the navy suit and topcoat were made at the Hickey Freeman factory on the corner of North Clinton Avenue and Avenue D.

Hickey Freeman made headlines in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic by sewing masks for the staff at Rochester General Hospital. The company also partnered with Ralph Lauren to design and manufacture clothing worn by American athletes competing in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics.

The company celebrated it’s 120th anniversary in 2019.