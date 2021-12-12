Rochester honors Cerebral Kingdom, the city’s only Black-owned bookstore

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senator Jeremy Cooney honored Cerebral Kingdom, the only black owned bookstore in Rochester, with an NYS Senate Proclamation to celebrate their first year in business.

Cerebral Kingdom first opened their doors during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenges, owners Anthony King and Zakiya McAdams-King say the bookstore continues to grow and has become a hub for the community.

The husband and wife co-owners are determined to reduce barriers for members of the community with access to good books and materials that represents the black community.

Proud to present a NYS Senate Proclamation to @CerebralKingdom — Rochester’s only Black-Owned Bookstore — for its first year biz anniversary. #roc pic.twitter.com/7sx7JtEAi4 — Jeremy Cooney (@JeremyCooneyROC) December 11, 2021

“Our community thrives when local businesses are committed to service. Cerebral Kingdom’s mission driven approach to improve access to the work of Black artists and authors while uplifting local creators is a welcome addition to State Street’s burgeoning business corridor,” Sen. Cooney said. “Anthony and Zakiya are doing something that is challenging in normal times, but even more so during a global pandemic. If we have learned anything over the past 21-plus months is that we need spaces like Cerebral Kingdom and neighborhood minded entrepreneurs to help us feel whole as we look to recover. We are proud to have them as members of our Senate District and Rochester community.”

The bookstore offers a range of literature, apparel and local art.

“We want to make it as least challenging as possible for people to access books that are highly reflective of positive imagery and thought of who we are and the limitless contributions African Americans make and have made to America and the World throughout history. With that, we are appreciative that Senator Cooney and his staff see fit to recognize Cerebral Kingdom and our movement in Rochester and for their undying support of small businesses in the area.” said the Kings.

Cerebral Kingdom is located at 533 State Street.