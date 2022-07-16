ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Legacy Drama House’s All Black Businesses Expo was held Saturday to give local youth the opportunity and support to develop their businesses.

The event was created to prevent youth from getting caught in crime on the streets and to educate and empower the community, according to the organizers of the expo.

“During Covid, we decided to start the Melanin Market because people were afraid to go out so we decided to have this vender market outside in the parking lot where people can feel more comfortable,” said Mary Bisbee Burrows, the CEO of the Legacy Drama House. “They can socially distance, but it would still also be an opportunity in which to support small business.”

The expo also provided opportunities for freelancers and small businesses to improve their skills.