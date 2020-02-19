Rochester Drug Co-Operative shutting down, 98 jobs lost

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Drug Co-Operative, a local healthcare production and pharmaceutical company, is shutting down its plant due to economic reasons, according to a New York State WARN notice.

The notice says all 98 employees will be affected by the closure in May of this year.

Rochester Drug Co-Operative officials announced in January that it would no longer sell controlled pharmaceuticals.

Last April, two former company executives of the company faced federal charges and agreed to pay $20 million as part of a case brought by the federal government over its failure to report suspicious opioid drug orders from pharmacies.

MORE | Recovery group rallies against Rochester drug supplier after opioid arrest

Along with the $20 million fine over a five-year period, the company admitted to the failures and agreed to three years of independent compliance monitoring.

The first round of layoffs will happen on May 13, with 29 employees affected, and the remaining 69 employees will be laid off between then an May 27.

A statement from RDC spokesperson Jeff Eller:

“RDC has been under significant financial stress. We are undertaking all reasonable efforts to continue operations and are working diligently to preserve employment opportunities for as many individuals as possible. However, as required by law, we have notified employees that we may have to close the Rochester location, the Fairfield, NJ or both. Clearly, we do not want to do that. And, we are doing everything possible to keep operating.”