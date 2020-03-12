Rochester Drug Co-Operative files for bankruptcy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Drug Co-Op has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

Taking this step will allow the company to conduct business as usual as executives look for a buyer. In February — it told the state it plans to shut down local operations by the end of May.

Close to 100 employees could lose their jobs come May. Last April, two former company executives of the company faced federal charges.

The two agreed to pay a $20 million fine after admitting to selling opioids to suspicious pharmacies.