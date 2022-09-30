ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State officials announced the finalists for 43North’s eighth annual startup competition — with one of the finalists being a company in Rochester.

43North is a program that hosts this competition. The program invests $5 million a year for the competition, which gives participating companies the opportunity to pitch their ideas, in the hopes of being awarded $1 million and the chance to grow their business in Buffalo.

Among the 15 finalists in this year’s competition is Agape Wellness in Rochester, described by officials as a relationship wellness company that utilizes personalized questions to start meaningful conversations. Officials add that the company’s app also curates employee connection that “increases satisfaction and retains talent.”

“The success of 43North has sent a message to entrepreneurs around the world,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “New York State is home to the jobs of the future. I am proud to announce the 15 finalists of this year’s 43North competition and look forward to welcoming them to the energized startup community that is Buffalo.”

A complete list of all the finalists participating in the competition can be found on 43North’s website.