ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Career Center hosted a job fair Wednesday for businesses in the cannabis industry.

A number of businesses were there looking for people to hire, as they try to fill a range of jobs from entry level positions to management. Many at the fair were specifically in search of opportunities in this newly legal industry.

The CEO for Empire Hemp Company said because the cannabis industry is so new, getting started comes with a bit of a learning curve.

“It’s been kind of building the plane as it goes down the runway,” said Chris VanDusen. “The regulations are always changing. There’s a great new light into having our business be successful and really taking advantage of having the opportunity.”

VanDusen said EMpire Hemp Company has about 30 to 40 open positions to fill within the next year.