ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four local businesses are now graduates of a six-month business intensive program, hosted by Goldman-Sachs. All of the businesses were nominated by Assemblywoman Sarah Clark of the 136th district. Clark started the partnership in 2021, and looks to continue it in 2022.

“I am on the assembly Small Business Committee,” Clark said. “(It’s) a way to find businesses that don’t traditionally get the attention from other sources of help… Like women owned black owned businesses, minority owned businesses, who are not getting the attention from traditional lenders, (or get) traditional resources.”

The program itself, Clark says, is intense, but at only six months and three or four days a week, it may be a better fit for business owners who still need the income, and can’t devote four years to an MBA program.

“Well-run small businesses, they’re the backbone of our communities,” Clark said. “They are biggest employer if you add them all together. So we know that if we get them well-run, if we can make them more successful, that they’re going to continue to be an economic engine for Rochester and beyond.”

Rochester small businesses that have completed the training:

Triple Win, Inc.: Work with organizations and individuals to bring to fruition a clear big picture vision by facilitating internal clarity, definition and optimized clarity-based decision-making.

One Stop Janitorial Office Supply: Distributes janitorial and office supplies, as well as promotional items and apparel.

Frontline Express Inc.: A truckload carrier that buys, rents, and leases semi-trucks and trailers and delivers commercial loads throughout the United States and Canada.

PrintRoc: Provides print solutions to customers in the Rochester area.

Angella Luy, with One Stop Janitorial Office Supply, says that the biggest thing she took away was refining the processes at her business. By streamlining and keeping things simple, it allowed to her focus her seven-year-old business.

“I didn’t know what I was doing, I didn’t advertise,” she said. One Stop is an off-shoot of her previous company. “Then the supply business is a completely different animal; completely different. So I know what I was doing. I was totally lost. And we were kind of hobbling along.”

The six-month program showed her ways to train new employees faster, better manage time, set up better processing systems. All of this allows her to better manage time, facilitate growth, and even plan vacations. But it always comes down to the bottom line, and despite the massive time and dedication the program requires, Luyk says the investment will turn into capital soon.

“I really feel like my business would double and triple and quadruple in time, since like everything they’ve told me in place,” Luyk said.