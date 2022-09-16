ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from Roc Paper Straws held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of their new factory and retail space on Friday.

Roc Paper Straws is a woman-led business and, according to officials, one of the only paper straw manufacturers in the US. Officials also said they will make and sell a variety of paper straws that are meant to be more environmentally-friendly than plastic straws.

Mayor Malik Evans was at the ceremony to congratulate the owner of Roc Paper Straws, as well as all small-business owners in Rochester.

“This is also important because I think one of the things people have to understand that if one in three small businesses in America create at least one job, America could be at full employment, so imagine the power of our small businesses,” said Mayor Evans.

More information about the company can be found on its website.