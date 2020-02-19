Roc Brewing Co. to expand with FLX Wienery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A downtown Rochester brewery is teaming up with a Finger Lakes staple.

Roc Brewing Co. is expanding and with a new partner, F.L.X. Wienery.

“We can’t wait to serve the Rochester community quality craft beer paired with a truly unique culinary experience,” Brewery Co-Founder Christ Spinelli said in a statement.

In November of last year, Roc Brewing Co. held a pop-up event with F.L.X. Wienery and served up loaded hot dogs, Korean-style street fries, foie gras burgers with white truffle shavings and more foods to try.

Renovations to the building are expected to begin in March and is expected to open to the public in the late spring. Renovations will include a larger tasting room, increased seating, private event space, a brand new menu and an expanded beverage menu to include wine and cocktails.

The brewery will remain open for business and continue to brew and serve beer during the renovations.