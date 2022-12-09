ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over 50 local vendors will be taking part in this year’s ROC Around the Clock Holiday Market taking place on Friday and Saturday.

Organized by Robie Design, the market will feature a variety of vendors who specialize in arts and crafts, baked goods, and other products — along with food and drinks from the restaurants around East Main Street.

Organizers of the market describe the event as a great opportunity for holiday shopping, as well as a great way to support local artists and businesses.

The market will be located at Mercantile on Main at Sibley Square and will open on Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will open again Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.