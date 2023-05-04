On May 10, the Rite Aid at 535 Portland Ave. in Rochester will be closed. (WROC file photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday, a spokesperson with the pharmacy chain Rite Aid has confirmed that at least one location will close in the Rochester area.

On May 10, the Rite Aid at 535 Portland Ave. in Rochester will be closed. This follows a handful of Buffalo and Niagara Falls closures.

“A decision to close a store is one we take very seriously and is based on a variety of factors including business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Rite Aid added further that they review “every neighborhood to ensure our customers will have access to health services,” and that they will work to transfer current employees.