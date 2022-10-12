ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The major national holidays are right around the corner and the one thing that is on everyone’s mind is how inflation could affect holiday sales this year.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, from 2020 to 2021, overall prices on items for consumers increased by seven percent.

That includes vehicles, grocery items, gasoline, airline fares, and medical services. Amit Batabyal, an Economics professor at the Rochester Institute of Technology, shares his predictions on how inflation will affect holiday sales this year.

“One of the effects that you’re going to see pretty clearly is shoppers trying to snag deals earlier on in the year rather than later on where many of the bargains may be gone. That’s one kind of impact. The second impact that you’re likely to see is expenditure that is a lot more targeted, people buying fewer things but spending more on those fewer things,” Batabyal said.

Additionally, he says you may see people not making as many purchases online as they would have during the pandemic and looking to get that in person experience rather than taking part in online shopping.

He suggests a different approach on how to tackle the weight of inflation this holiday season.

“Well they need to carefully think about what it is that they would like to buy most and then look for sales on those particular items, both physically in stores as well as online and if they start early.” he explained. “Then they have more, in which they can do the haggling, if you will. Rather than wait until late November or traditionally wait until Black Friday to do their shopping when many of the best deals might in fact disappear by then.”

Batabyal said he has read reports that some stores like Target and Amazon are offering sales much earlier than before to give consumers an incentive to shop early.