Ridge Donut Cafe, Rubino’s team up for Italian cookie donut

Ridge Donut Cafe says this new treat tastes like almond with a little bit of vanilla, topped with chocolate frosting, chocolate sprinkles, a raspberry drizzle and a piece of an Italian cookie.(Ridge Donut Cafe Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Irondequoit businesses are collaborating on a creative dessert, and it’s getting noticed.

Ridge Donut Cafe posted on Facebook Monday about their new Italian cookie donut, a team-effort with fellow Ridge Road business Rubino’s Italian Food Market. Take a look at this delicacy:

This is one of the most exciting releases we have had yet because we paired with our neighbors at @rubinos_italian_food… Posted by Ridge Donut Cafe on Monday, August 5, 2019

The post has since received hundreds of reactions and comments on Facebook and more than 1,000 shares — which indicates they might sell out quickly.

The new treat will be available at the donut shop from Thursday through Sunday, from 8 a.m. until they sell out each day.

It costs $2.25 and Ridge Donut Cafe’s post says it tastes like almond with a little bit of vanilla, topped with chocolate frosting, chocolate sprinkles, a raspberry drizzle and a piece of an Italian cookie.