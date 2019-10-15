Rick’s Prime Rib House on Buffalo Road closing for good this week

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Rick’s Prime Rib House on Buffalo Road in Gates will close for good this week.

The restaurant posted on its Facebook page two weeks ago that the final day of business will be Saturday, October 19.

The post said in part:

“This was a difficult, but necessary decision for us, as we are looking forward to retirement and spending time with our family. The restaurant business is not easy, which makes us even more proud of the privilege of providing high-quality food to the Rochester community over the last 13+ years.”

The restaurant’s website was also updated with a sentiment that reiterates the social media post.