Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS: Rochester firefighters battle large fire at a manufacturing building
wxbanner

Rick’s Prime Rib House on Buffalo Road closing for good this week

Business

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Rick’s Prime Rib House Facebook Photo)

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Rick’s Prime Rib House on Buffalo Road in Gates will close for good this week.

The restaurant posted on its Facebook page two weeks ago that the final day of business will be Saturday, October 19.

The post said in part:

“This was a difficult, but necessary decision for us, as we are looking forward to retirement and spending time with our family. The restaurant business is not easy, which makes us even more proud of the privilege of providing high-quality food to the Rochester community over the last 13+ years.”

The restaurant’s website was also updated with a sentiment that reiterates the social media post.

To our wonderful customers and clientele: We have decided that after dinner service on October 19, 2019, we will be…

Posted by Rick's Prime Rib House on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss