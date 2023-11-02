ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After Foodlink’s largest food bank was burglarized Sunday night, Rochester Gas and Electric has donated $10,000 to the organization.

During the incident, Rochester Police said the suspects forced their way into the building and stole hundreds of pounds of food, as well as diapers and paper products from a donation sorting area in the warehouse. They left the scene before police arrived.

Foodlink adds that two people were shown on video committing the theft. After a small window was broken into, one wiggled in to prop a door open. RPD obtained surveillance video of the incident, where the two could be seen taking the stolen items in a truck.

“While RG&E employees are engaging in our fall food donation drive, after news of the

burglary we recognized the need to step in further to help our community partner immediately. We hope this donation can help replace what was lost so Foodlink can continue to serve the community,” NYSEG and RG&E President and CEO Trish Nilsen said in a statement.

In addition to the donation, RG&E will also hold a volunteer event at Foodlink to help sort and package items, as well as stock shelves.

No suspects are in custody and anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call 911.